MXL v3.04 (Season 3 Update)

MX vs ATV Legends kicks off Season 3 with a huge update! Check out the patch notes below!
Additions & Updates
Gameplay
- Track Voting is now available during Online Playlists. Don't want to race Anaheim for the 300th time? VETO it to move to the next event!
DLC
- DLC Freebies! Owners of the 2023 Kawasaki pack DLC will also gain access to the 2024 Kawasaki KX450, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki graphic kit, and Fox Flexair Optical Kawasaki team jersey and pants.
- Who doesn't like more Freebies? Owners of the 2023 Kawasaki pack DLC will also get the 50th Anniversary Edition graphics and parts!
- This year's Supercross might be over, but you can keep reliving the action on the East, West, and Championship series in Series mode!
- The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross DLC is Available Now! The tracks have been updated for the 2024 season and now feature an additional bonus event on EVERY track!
- Pro Motocross is kicking off with 2024 Fox Raceway and its bonus event, Fox Raceway Vet Track!
- Do you feel that chill? Snow has made it's arrival on to the 2024 Nationals! Snowfall will build and disperse over time, turning light snow into heavy snow and then into to a snowstorm. Traction, friction, and other ground physics are impacted when riding through snowy terrain.
Customization
- Seven Vox Aperture jersey and pants have been added to the locker, and are available in Flo Yellow/Blue, Lead/Black, and Custom colors.
- The Seven Galaxy design is now available on Bell Moto 9S helmet in standard and custom colors.
- Thor Prime Jazz jersey and pants are also available in the locker, available in Standard and Custom colors.
- The Thor Sniper goggles are now customizable in the locker,
- All Dunlop tire models are now available in customizable colors.
- The RS1 seat is now customizable in the garage.
- Two new graphic kits for 2023/2024 KTM bikes have been added to the garage: Rival Ink Retro 95 and SKDA Vision.
UI
- The Stunt HUD has been updated for better visibility and readability.
Fixes & Improvements
UI
- The Online Split Timer now shows the correct placing for players as they pass the finish line.
- Freeride "Bests" HUD now uses the correct unit conversions when set to Imperial units.
- Modifying a vehicle in the Garage no longer automatically equips it.
DLC
- Fixed issue which could cause AI to get stuck doing donuts on 2024 Seattle and 2023 Fox Raceway.
- Slightly improved performance on 2024 Anaheim.
Customization
- Fixed a bug causing the stock exhaust for 2024 Yamaha YZ250F to be inaccessible.
- Fixed a bug causing color slots to be removed when applying stock colors to some plastics.
Online
- The Leaderboard Tower now displays rider positions when spectating in Online gameplay.
- Gameplay Settings are no longer reset to default when booting the game through an Online session invite.
- Fixed a bug causing players' race positions and locations to become de-synchronized.
- Fixed a bug the camera becoming stuck inside a vehicle's frame or at a location in the map when joining a Freeride event or Lobby as a Caster.
Animation
- Cleaned up more ATV and MX rider animations to reduce wiggling and popping, especially on stunt animations.
- Added more start gate idle animations to the ATV.
- The rear tire of the 2023 Husqvarna MX bikes no longer clip through the fender at full compression.
Other
- Added guards against a few very rare crashes.
Known Issues
- Frame rates exceeding 60 FPS may experience visual errors and inconsistent gameplay behaviors, especially when exceeding 120 FPS.
Changed files in this update