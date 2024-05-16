 Skip to content

MAJOR Maximum Action update for 16 May 2024

0.94 CUTSCENE UPDATE

MAJOR Maximum Action update for 16 May 2024 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 01:26:06 UTC

Hello Action Fans!

All new cutscenes and loading cinematics have been added to Maximum Action

NEW INTRO CINEMATIC

New game boot-up cutscene! See your character in true action movie form

NEW LEVEL CUTSCENES

All-new intro cutscenes for every campaign level! Here's just a snippet of a few!

NEW LOADING SCREEN

Update features an overhaul to the loading screens, no more lagging and freezing, and a new badass loading level cutscene!

DEATH CUTSCENE

As well as a new-level end cutscene and a two "death" cutscenes.

These are all still work in progress, these cutscenes took me many long hours to create so I really hope you all grab some popcorn and sit back and enjoy!

Other bug fixes:

  • HUD UI Elements Upscaled
  • Character Face Textures Upscaled
  • Lighting and performance fixes for Mr. Woo's Warehouse
  • Lighting and performance fixes for The Teahouse
  • New layout for The Teahouse upstairs section (work-in-progress)
  • Saloon new poker table props added

COMING SOON :

Even more, here's a list of things currently being worked on for the next MAXIMUM Action Update!

  • Animation overhaul for first person and third person player in gameplay / replays
  • Replay accuracy improvements
  • New Replay camera angles
  • New endless and campaign levels
  • Player bullet ray-cast fixes

Please post any bugs you find in the Maximum Action Discord It would be greatly appreciated!! thanks so much!
-George Mandell

