0.94 CUTSCENE UPDATE

Hello Action Fans!
All new cutscenes and loading cinematics have been added to Maximum Action
NEW INTRO CINEMATIC
New game boot-up cutscene! See your character in true action movie form
NEW LEVEL CUTSCENES
All-new intro cutscenes for every campaign level! Here's just a snippet of a few!
NEW LOADING SCREEN
Update features an overhaul to the loading screens, no more lagging and freezing, and a new badass loading level cutscene!
DEATH CUTSCENE
As well as a new-level end cutscene and a two "death" cutscenes.
These are all still work in progress, these cutscenes took me many long hours to create so I really hope you all grab some popcorn and sit back and enjoy!
Other bug fixes:
- HUD UI Elements Upscaled
- Character Face Textures Upscaled
- Lighting and performance fixes for Mr. Woo's Warehouse
- Lighting and performance fixes for The Teahouse
- New layout for The Teahouse upstairs section (work-in-progress)
- Saloon new poker table props added
COMING SOON :
Even more, here's a list of things currently being worked on for the next MAXIMUM Action Update!
- Animation overhaul for first person and third person player in gameplay / replays
- Replay accuracy improvements
- New Replay camera angles
- New endless and campaign levels
- Player bullet ray-cast fixes
Please post any bugs you find in the Maximum Action Discord It would be greatly appreciated!! thanks so much!
-George Mandell
