0.94 CUTSCENE UPDATE

Hello Action Fans!

All new cutscenes and loading cinematics have been added to Maximum Action

NEW INTRO CINEMATIC

New game boot-up cutscene! See your character in true action movie form

NEW LEVEL CUTSCENES

All-new intro cutscenes for every campaign level! Here's just a snippet of a few!

NEW LOADING SCREEN

Update features an overhaul to the loading screens, no more lagging and freezing, and a new badass loading level cutscene!

DEATH CUTSCENE

As well as a new-level end cutscene and a two "death" cutscenes.

These are all still work in progress, these cutscenes took me many long hours to create so I really hope you all grab some popcorn and sit back and enjoy!

Other bug fixes:

HUD UI Elements Upscaled

Character Face Textures Upscaled

Lighting and performance fixes for Mr. Woo's Warehouse

Lighting and performance fixes for The Teahouse

New layout for The Teahouse upstairs section (work-in-progress)

Saloon new poker table props added

COMING SOON :

Even more, here's a list of things currently being worked on for the next MAXIMUM Action Update!

Animation overhaul for first person and third person player in gameplay / replays

Replay accuracy improvements

New Replay camera angles

New endless and campaign levels

Player bullet ray-cast fixes

Please post any bugs you find in the Maximum Action Discord It would be greatly appreciated!! thanks so much!

-George Mandell