- Added new items to shop: Explosive Quiver, Stormforge, Cursed Amulet
- 'Arrowgance' now adds an additional arrow for every 40 DEX
- 'Avalanche' range now extends for every 100 INT instead of 200 INT
- Increased damage against debuffs for 'Cursed Amulet' to 10(20)% from 5(10)%
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 15 May 2024
Update v1.11.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update