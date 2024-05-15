 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 15 May 2024

Update v1.11.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14371784 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 07:09:21 UTC

  • Added new items to shop: Explosive Quiver, Stormforge, Cursed Amulet
  • 'Arrowgance' now adds an additional arrow for every 40 DEX
  • 'Avalanche' range now extends for every 100 INT instead of 200 INT
  • Increased damage against debuffs for 'Cursed Amulet' to 10(20)% from 5(10)%

