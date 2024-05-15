OneMoreNight Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14371764 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 06:39:12 UTC by Wendy

The following functions have been improved.

Boss-

1- Harley Base DMG was 10 now is (15).

2- Harley Projectiles Radius Upgrade 20%

3- Harley Projectiles Speed Upgrade 5%

4- Harley HP was 5000 now is (10,000).

Player-

1- spiral ability (RightClick)(Sword) nerfed from 9 attacks to 7

2- Ability 6 reworked

3- fixed, when you upgraded life through skill points, it was not saved correctly, the same thing happened with gold, now it is solved.

New enemies will land on (OneMoreNight) soon, and much more.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.