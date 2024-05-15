 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One More Night update for 15 May 2024

OneMoreNight Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14371764 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 06:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following functions have been improved.

Boss-

1- Harley Base DMG was 10 now is (15).
2- Harley Projectiles Radius Upgrade 20%
3- Harley Projectiles Speed Upgrade 5%
4- Harley HP was 5000 now is (10,000).

Player-

1- spiral ability (RightClick)(Sword) nerfed from 9 attacks to 7
2- Ability 6 reworked
3- fixed, when you upgraded life through skill points, it was not saved correctly, the same thing happened with gold, now it is solved.

New enemies will land on (OneMoreNight) soon, and much more.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2720621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link