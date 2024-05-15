 Skip to content

Dizital ImageClub - Neo - update for 15 May 2024

Ver1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14371707 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 06:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slightly improved frame rate in the store
Adjustment of mosaic
Adjustment of make B and C
Adjustment of mouth opening
Special sound when the tongue is put close to the female genitalia.
Fixed some facial expressions.
Adjustment of event collider for buttocks and genitals
The body moves more when touched.
Fixed some animations.
Other minor modifications

Changed files in this update

