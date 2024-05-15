Slightly improved frame rate in the store
Adjustment of mosaic
Adjustment of make B and C
Adjustment of mouth opening
Special sound when the tongue is put close to the female genitalia.
Fixed some facial expressions.
Adjustment of event collider for buttocks and genitals
The body moves more when touched.
Fixed some animations.
Other minor modifications
Dizital ImageClub - Neo - update for 15 May 2024
Ver1.12
Slightly improved frame rate in the store
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update