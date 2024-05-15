Share · View all patches · Build 14371706 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 06:32:11 UTC by Wendy

New Unit:

Humvee w/ Gunner

New Features:

-You can now carpet bomb the direction you want

-You can now select all selectable vehicles with the Select button and move all units at one time

Game Changes:

-Material Generator increased production (Old 1-40, New 1-100)

-BDB Removed from game

-Swat SMG Unit headshot chance lowered from 20% to 10%

-Swat SMG headshot damage lowered from 100 to 75

-Swat SMG base damage increased from 3-7 to 5-8

-Tank now is just as fast as all civil vehicles

PC Changes:

-Texture change to the mouse cursor

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed being able to pause time in thrive mode

-Fixed Heliguards walking through walls

-Fixed Zombies staying by the destroyed gunner humvee