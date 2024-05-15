New Unit:
Humvee w/ Gunner
New Features:
-You can now carpet bomb the direction you want
-You can now select all selectable vehicles with the Select button and move all units at one time
Game Changes:
-Material Generator increased production (Old 1-40, New 1-100)
-BDB Removed from game
-Swat SMG Unit headshot chance lowered from 20% to 10%
-Swat SMG headshot damage lowered from 100 to 75
-Swat SMG base damage increased from 3-7 to 5-8
-Tank now is just as fast as all civil vehicles
PC Changes:
-Texture change to the mouse cursor
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed being able to pause time in thrive mode
-Fixed Heliguards walking through walls
-Fixed Zombies staying by the destroyed gunner humvee