◆ Performance Optimization
◆ Enhanced textures for 3D characters and objects in the game
◆ Individually adjust the volume of background music, sound effects, female voice, and monster sounds
◆ Added Russian language
Loop Queen-Escape Dungeon 3 update for 15 May 2024
LoopQueen_ver.1.20
