Loop Queen-Escape Dungeon 3 update for 15 May 2024

LoopQueen_ver.1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 14371538 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Performance Optimization
◆ Enhanced textures for 3D characters and objects in the game
◆ Individually adjust the volume of background music, sound effects, female voice, and monster sounds
◆ Added Russian language

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1950451
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1950452
  • Loading history…
