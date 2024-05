Share · View all patches · Build 14371457 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 05:39:06 UTC by Wendy

News :

1.Added a new quest in the Center of Port :

You can get the quest with a white spider.

2.Added a new magic : Abyss Spears.

It is a powerful dark elemental magic that can hit and pierce the current target multiple times and attack multiple enemies.

Optimization: