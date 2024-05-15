The Breezy Autumn Update is Here!

G’day!

Can you sense the cooler breeze on your face and notice the trees changing colours? Do you find yourself reaching for a blanket at night or an extra jumper in the early morning? Are the temperatures outside rather comfy, with the sun no longer scorching you in seconds? If you’re feeling that cooler change, it can only mean one thing: Autumn has arrived in Dinkum. And this season’s Autumn has brought along the Breezy Autumn Update!



When you stroll around your island, take a look around and see how more colourful this Autumn is. The trees have changed to shades of gold and orange, and if you’re paying attention during the night, you might see a new weather event. This rare event will happen more often during the Autumn and Winter seasons.

But don't just look up at the sky; take a moment to notice the Mushrooms sprouting from the ground. Different varieties of mushrooms will appear across the island during autumn mornings, but they will wilt at noon. You’ll want to gather these mushrooms nice and early, so you use them to cook up new food recipes or utilise them in crafting new items. Who knew these tiny fungi could be so versatile?



As the nights grow chilly, there are always some ways to stay warm.

But it’s not just the weather! With this update, I’ve added some new items and quality-of-life changes that will make gameplay a lot more breezy!

John now sells the handy Hand Trolley, capable of moving full containers! No need to empty containers before relocating them - convenience at its finest. In addition, building licence level 3 now gives access to the crafting recipe for the Advanced Crafting Tables. These fancy new tables can pull crafting resources from nearby chests, allowing players to craft up a storm.

Oh, and Franklyn now offers a new contraption that will make sorting items from your inventory and into containers much easier. You might need to give him a shiny disc to make him learn it, but I’ll leave that as a surprise for you to discover!



If you're looking to lighten your workload, consider investing in a Hand Trolley.

Another big change I’m excited about is the Wish Fountain. This new deed is available from the beginning of the game, so you can speak to Fletch if you want to build one on your island.

The Wish Fountain can be used to make “wishes” that change how your Dinkum island behaves. These wishes last forever, but you can only have one wish in effect at a time.

For example, you can wish for your island to be peaceful, which makes animals only attack you if you attack them. You could also wish to make your island more dangerous, but this will make animals drop twice as much loot. There are a few more wishes, but I’ll let you discover them for yourself.



What will you wish for?

This is just a taste of some of the new content that’s available to you with the new update. There is a new seasonal event that appears in Autumn if you have a Band Stand on your island. There is also a new stamina system, new fish, bugs, crops, clothing, and crafting recipes to discover.

Download the Breezy Autumn Update now and see what changes and additions you can find! And if you want to know the full list of them, check the changelog below. And as always, let me know your thoughts and comments below!

Have fun playing and speak to you soon!

James

New:

Autumn is now much more colourful!

There is a new seasonal event - Sky Fest. This event is held at the Band Stand in Autumn and includes new and items to collect and games to play.

Added a new Deed - The “Wish Fountain”, this deed allows players to change the rules of the game in exchange for some Dinks.

Added a Peaceful wish, made at Wish Fountain that prevents animals from attacking, unless they are attacked.

Added 3 more wishes that change other aspects of the game.

Different mushrooms will spawn around the island on autumn mornings but are only harvestable until noon.

Reworked the stamina system to encourage cooking and eating better food.

A new, rare weather event can happen on some nights, more common in Autumn and Winter.

Added a new Fish Farming licence, used to craft Fish Ponds, which can be used to breed fish and collect fish roe.

Guest houses can now be upgraded using a House Customization Kit.

A certain wandering hunter can craft 3 new weapons.

Sheila now sells a new item to help cook tea, soup, and jams quicker.

Added craftable ladders to climb up to high places.

Added over 25 new food items including new food recipes.

Added new buffs that prevent your tools from taking durability damage.

Added Advanced Crafting tables to Building License level 3 to allow crafting from storage boxes.

Added a Hand Trolley that can relocate full chests and containers.

Added a new crop.

Added 2 new fish and a new bug.

Added new craftable recipes.

Added new furniture.

Added new clothing.

Added new pathing, fencing and lighting.

Melvin now sells 3 new types of decorative internal walls for your house.

Frankly can learn a new invention to help sort your items.

Franklyn can learn how to craft a new vehicle.

Alpha parts now provide a new type of fertiliser.

Updated models of some older objects.

John now sells a variety of vegetables.

Increased build height from 12 to 15.

Added 4 new colour variations for Vombats.

Added some new secrets.

Improvements and Changes:

The wandering hunter will now only visit after 3:00 pm on Saturdays, unless certain wishes are in effect.

Aggressive animals will no longer spawn right in front of the mine entrance.

Dresses now have physics and should sit nicer on the character.

Dresses can now be placed in the pants slot and worn like skirts.

Bug and Fish books now require the museum to be 50% completed.

Food items cooked at cooking tables are now worth the value of their ingredients.

Improved performance of lights and lamps.

Improved performance of some placeable objects.

Tooltips should stay on screen.

Corrected Defense and Hunting buff amounts.

Villagers and animals can now walk under pergolas. (Pergolas placed before this fix will need to be picked up and placed again).

Crops that sprout out to other squares are more likely to do so multiple times.

Crop seeds now show how many days they require as well as the season.

You can now place items on top of fish tanks.

Machine Manual now shows compatibility with windmills and solar panels.

Using a tape measure on an object that has an effect at range such as tanks, silos, and windmills will display its range.

Villagers are more likely to give better rewards if you are good friends with them.

Flying Vehicles can now get higher.

NPCs won’t ask for clothing in the first month of gameplay, and won’t ask for furniture in the first two months of gameplay.

Keyboard players can now walk by holding shift.

You can now pick up and place the old broken fences found in the first layer of the mines.

Mowers can now raise and lower the blade, similar to how tractor attachments work.

Increased the size of the gacha machine’s loot table.

Dropped Dinks now have their own cute lil’ bag with a Dink sign.

Added a prevention method for falling through the world when terraforming on a tile a player is standing on.

Pet Diggos now react to whistling.

Minor balance changes.

Bug Fixes: