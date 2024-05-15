Oriental Valley Update Version1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14371114 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 09:09:27 UTC by Wendy

This version adds a safe near the train station on the main map, and you can now purchase Divine Vegetables on the 10th floor underground. If you have more feedback, you can join our community or leave a message directly.

Specific updates are as follows, and we wish you a pleasant gaming experience!