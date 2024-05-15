Oriental Valley Update Version1.4

This version adds a safe near the train station on the main map, and you can now purchase Divine Vegetables on the 10th floor underground. If you have more feedback, you can join our community or leave a message directly.
Specific updates are as follows, and we wish you a pleasant gaming experience!
- Added a safe near the train station on the main map.
- Added a vegetable stall to purchase Divine Vegetables in the underground Vegetable City.
- Added a prompt at the start of the game asking if you want 3D blur and automatically adjusted dynamic blur and camera sensitivity.
- Added special effects particles for eggs and chicken dropped by chicks.
- Fixed a bug where the Desert Map's Luckt Draw would only draw once in a five-draw sequence.
- Fixed an issue where dialog boxes overlapped when catching thieves in the museum.
- Fixed a bug where there was a chance to not receive drops when dying together with a boss.
- Fixed an overlap bug triggered when the countdown ended and crossing the finish line in the Speed Balancing Scooter Race.
- Fixed a bug where the upgrade stove trophy required a full upgrade to obtain.
Changed files in this update