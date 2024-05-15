new song! some details on player experience

new song! "Space & Time" by Mark Btesh in the gameplay music mix.

test change on function of "foul" check on hopper class. Player input based vehicle check is slightly undesirable because not all axis inputs will provide stable zero input, meaning that exactly where to draw the line is difficult. Players can tune vehicle performance so that the vehicle stays still during countdown, but may not always have control over spikey inputs, and therefore in an unfortunate twist I cannot be sure that all players will have a consistent experience with the hoppers race begin countdown,, if I have to crank it up then some players will find they can start early if their input is low enough. But,, it is compatible with spin-grav, as the actual velocity of the vehicle is not used in the check, and while under spin grav the vehicle has velocity.

an advantage for the hopper class that comes out of this change, however, is that it is no longer critical to place reset locations so that the vehicle does not drop from the location. . Previously, if the player wanted to begin race with reset and countdown, they would need to land , switch to spaysmode without moving around, and then place the reset location so that on reset, the vehicle would remain perfectly still. Now, however,, it is possible to have the vehicle gently drop onto the pad from a short distance up ,, or even have races suspended in the air where the vehicle simply drops for 3 seconds before the player must cancel their drop and move into the race trajectory ,, so course options are expanded.

additional changes are mostly minor. randomgenerator scenes will return player to the main menu instead of the vehicles menu,, loading saved levels in randomgenerator no longer loads the prompt explaining how to get to the generator. some buttons were overlapping.

future plans: some artwork, some more music, some reorganization of menus.