Melody of Seasons v0.8.6.3

Hi everyone, I'm releasing an update a little early this week. Here's what's in it:

Quest Rewards and UI - A new reward UI pop up for quest rewards with bonus choices.

Skill Bar HUD - When you gain a skill it shows up in a progress bar on the left side of the screen so you can better see how far you're progressed within the level. The old way of notifying with text is turned off now.

Zoom buttons - added zoom buttons for the camera. Only works in outdoor scenes. The buttons are located in the date time display in the top left portion of the screen.

Improvements to Bulletin Board quests - they now show the item status in the HUD.

Quests should all update properly in the HUD now.

Added a couple items that drop from slimes and bats that could be useful in the future, for now they can just be sold.

Monsters can drop gold now.

Quest log will select the first quest when opened.

When a quest is clicked in the Quest HUD, the Quest Log will select and highlight the quest when it opens.

Some fireworks added when you level up or complete a quest because why not?

Some hotkey changes - a new button to cycle forward and backwards within the action bar added - mouse scroll wheel now selects the next or previous action bar item.

Started controller support - you can use a controller to move around and L/R to select an item on the action bar. You can use the item with the primary button on your controller. Still a lot more to do for controller support.

Rearranged tools in the toolbar in a way that makes more sense so they can be switched between easier on controller especially.

That's about it for now, don't update if you really care about your save file.