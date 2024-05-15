v1.7.18.8 Patch

Yet another update!?

I've been enjoying fixing up bugs and putting out smaller updates lately, so I thought I'd keep going. Hopefully not too many bugs are remaining from the quality of life update and I can move on to working on some bigger stuff like skill trees. That means you shouldn't expect another update for a little while.

This patch also introduces multi quest tracking! This is something that's been requested a lot, for a long time.

Players have also been requesting quest markers over NPC's heads. While this kind of flies in the face of our immersive design principle, I did come up with a solution that meets you halfway. Now any NPC's that have a quest associated with them have a quest chalice icon next to their name when you approach them. If you've completed all quests they can offer, the chalice will disappear.

Keep in mind that this feature doesn't necessarily mean you're able to take that quest right away, as you might need to complete something else first, increase your town reputation or bring them a certain item before they'll offer it. But now you can at least tell when an NPC will have a quest or not.

I hope this doesn't discourage our players from seeing what other NPC's have to say, as we make it a point to sneak fun, sometimes informative dialog in whenever we can.

Also keep in mind that some NPC's who have secret quests or secret interactions don't show a chalice, so you'll miss out on some of those if you don't talk to everyone still.

Lastly, I fixed a bunch of bugs related to the auto depositing button for clients. Keep in mind that the method for auto deposit right now isn't ideal and I'm working on a better way to handle it. As of now, for clients (players joining others in multiplayer servers) with high latency (poor or slow connections) you may find that the auto deposit button is rather slow. Hopefully still faster than manually depositing items, but still quite slow as each deposit needs to wait for the server to okay the transaction before moving on to the next. This is to prevent your items from transferring before the inventory has had a chance to update, resulting in a lost stack of items. Sorry for the inconvenience here. I'm hoping to have a faster method soon.

Anyway. On to the patch notes!

Patch Notes

New:

Chalice icon next to NPC’s names that can grant quests

Multiple quest tracking - can now track 3 quests at a time

Added gamepad stack splitting support by holding LT and RT while pressing A to drag and drop items

Can craft new Maple and Darkwood staves

Fixed:

Old Wedding Ring no longer droppable and is now labeled a quest item

Conjure Feast food buff is now removed as expected

Gamepad not being able to drag items in inventory

No longer locked out of the game if your chest is full when you auto deposit for clients

The issue where you can’t auto deposit into banks or vendors as a client

Improved: