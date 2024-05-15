 Skip to content

Ungate update for 15 May 2024

Minor update

Build 14371002 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 06:09:18 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The issue with the vision of the portal should now be resolved and functioning correctly;
  2. The infinite loop of widgets for the aggressive monster located underground, has been adjusted to repeat 7 times to prevent indefinite repetition;

