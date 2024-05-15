- The issue with the vision of the portal should now be resolved and functioning correctly;
- The infinite loop of widgets for the aggressive monster located underground, has been adjusted to repeat 7 times to prevent indefinite repetition;
Ungate update for 15 May 2024
Minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2601621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update