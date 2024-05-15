Small Patch: Skill Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 14370808 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The following skills have been changed:

Blood Slash

Damage Effectiveness: 460% -> 850%

Base Radius buffed from 25 -> 70 at max level

Energized Axe

Now gains 50% Lightning Penetration

Base Attack Time lowered from 1.2 -> 0.9s

Base Radius buffed from 35 -> 50 at max level

Damage Effectiveness: 340% -> 840%

Prismatic Slash

Damage Effectiveness: 130% -> 530%

60% more base damage

Shockwave

Damage Effectiveness: 540% -> 700%

20% more base damage

Flame Tether

Damage Effectiveness: 50% -> 150%

20% more base damage.

Minigun

Base attack time increased from 0.25 -> 0.35s

Base crit chance lowered from 4% -> 3.5%

Damage effectiveness lowered from 35% -> 30%

Plague Clouds

Damage Effectiveness: 50% -> 250%

A few other minor changes as well not worth noting.

Cheers