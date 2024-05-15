 Skip to content

Mutagenic update for 15 May 2024

Small Patch: Skill Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 14370808 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following skills have been changed:

Blood Slash
Damage Effectiveness: 460% -> 850%
Base Radius buffed from 25 -> 70 at max level

Energized Axe
Now gains 50% Lightning Penetration
Base Attack Time lowered from 1.2 -> 0.9s
Base Radius buffed from 35 -> 50 at max level
Damage Effectiveness: 340% -> 840%

Prismatic Slash
Damage Effectiveness: 130% -> 530%
60% more base damage

Shockwave
Damage Effectiveness: 540% -> 700%
20% more base damage

Flame Tether
Damage Effectiveness: 50% -> 150%
20% more base damage.

Minigun
Base attack time increased from 0.25 -> 0.35s
Base crit chance lowered from 4% -> 3.5%
Damage effectiveness lowered from 35% -> 30%

Plague Clouds
Damage Effectiveness: 50% -> 250%

A few other minor changes as well not worth noting.

Cheers

