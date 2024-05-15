Small Patch: Skill Balance

The following skills have been changed:
Blood Slash
Damage Effectiveness: 460% -> 850%
Base Radius buffed from 25 -> 70 at max level
Energized Axe
Now gains 50% Lightning Penetration
Base Attack Time lowered from 1.2 -> 0.9s
Base Radius buffed from 35 -> 50 at max level
Damage Effectiveness: 340% -> 840%
Prismatic Slash
Damage Effectiveness: 130% -> 530%
60% more base damage
Shockwave
Damage Effectiveness: 540% -> 700%
20% more base damage
Flame Tether
Damage Effectiveness: 50% -> 150%
20% more base damage.
Minigun
Base attack time increased from 0.25 -> 0.35s
Base crit chance lowered from 4% -> 3.5%
Damage effectiveness lowered from 35% -> 30%
Plague Clouds
Damage Effectiveness: 50% -> 250%
A few other minor changes as well not worth noting.
Cheers
