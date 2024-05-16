New Patch Live - Crown of Bureacracy tweaks, Praetor Levelling and more!

PLEASE NOTE: We have updated the server to facilitate this Hotfix. The first time you load into an existing multiplayer game, it will be upgraded to the new game version. This update will be quick in most cases, but may take a few minutes if the save game is large (i.e., if the game has been going for a long time). If you experience any ongoing connection issues (like turn timers zeroing out or error messages) please just exit the client - do not forfeit/abandon your games! - download the update via Steam, and dive back in. If you were in a sessional game, it will remain in progress and you will be able to re-enter via the main menu.

Greeting Noble Archfiends!

We're here with a little patch for y'all with a few treats and a bunch of bugfixes.

Highlights

AI Difficulty levels now have tooltips, explaining just how they differ!

Praetors now Level Up from duelling!

Crown of Bureaucracy (Relic) now features a spicy economic penalty.

A bunch of unreliable Schemes have been fixed and should now complete correctly.

When a player forfeits, the remaining players will now have the option to Possess or Banish that player, similar to AFK players.

The full patch notes are below. But first... we know a lot of you more competitive Solium Infernum players have opinions on Crown of Bureaucracy, so here's a word from Anthony, SI's principal designer on the balance changes we've made.

Design Notes - Crown of Bureaucracy

A small but impactful change to the most notorious Relic that ever found its way down to Hell. Given that this Relic is still regularly house-ruled out of games, we wanted to make an adjustment that took it out of the "auto-take" tier, but still let it be interesting and flexible. The Crown of Bureaucracy now has a caveat that all Seek Tribute actions will result in 1 less token kept by the Archfiend. The results is a Relic that gives you flexibility and options in the early game, while still allowing you to hunker down for cash when you're Vault has taken a hit from a wily Belial or Belphegor.

Patch Notes

Praetors will now 'Level Up' and increase their rank after winning enough duels. This is communicated in the UI. Ranking up provides flat level bonus to Praetor Dueling, no other bonuses.

Added Ongoing Rituals list in the Domain screen, and a new Turn Log message. Helps players understand what ongoing rituals they're under the influence of.

Added AI Difficulty tooltips to Game Setup screen, so players know what each difficulty level does.

Updated Turn Resolution screen to use "Continue" button instead of Turn Submit widget.

Added more turn logs around event and ritual failures, so players have more understanding of why their actions are failing. Malediction of the Seer and Ruins tiles are the key items here.

Adjusted the Crown of Bureaucracy to "+1 Order Slot, -1 tribute kept from Seek Tribute action".

Added new VFX for legions taking damage from Decay, Lava, and Choking effects.

Added player voting on how to handle a player that Forfeits. Remaining players vote on whether to Possess or Banish that Archfiend.

Updated some Archfiend animations.

Updated some board VFX, including rivers.

Bugfixes

Fixed a number of schemes that had edge cases not being counted.

Fixed some instances of AI players doing things they shouldn't be able to, including voting for eliminated players.

Fixed an issue where players could use Loot The Vaults or Chains Of Avarice to collect enormous tribute from higher-difficulty AI.

No longer generate schemes that the player is already pursuing.

Procured Honour no longer affects Dark Pylons.

Stop neutral forces from earning Prestige.

Praetors now teleport with their Legion.

Fix for Legions providing support in the turn they are spawned.

Rituals without variants are now properly cancelled when the Archfiend loses the respective Power.

Dark Clouds Gather now draws one card, instead of Draw value based on Prophecy.

Fixed Paperwork Restructure not cancelling Diplomatic Actions correctly.

Elocution now works with Vile Calumny, and now only triggers on Diplomatic Actions (not responses).

Players should now be blocked from playing Events if they are not able to do so.

Fixes to AI ritual cooldowns and Hellish AI ritual upkeep.

Fixes for issues when rituals target canton C0CR0.

Hell’s Maw now counts for Deadly Doping scheme.

Fix for Witness True Power scheme.

Fix incorrect turn log description when ritual resistance bonus is greater than 6.

Fix for Chains of Avarice and Loot the Vaults returning too much tribute vs. Challenging and Hellish AI.

Fix for Murmur’s Chronicle starting with a manuscript requiring four fragments.

Added proper scrolling behaviour to notepad.

Fix for Shadow Shield not applying in all required scenarios.

That's it, folks! See you all in Hell!

<3 LoG

And for those who haven't seen it yet, we've released a brand new Archfiend! Check him out below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2893270/Solium_Infernum__Belphegor_Paragon_of_Impiety/