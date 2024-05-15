 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crosshair X update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes for Crosshair X May 14th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14370803 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 04:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add the ability to set all cursors instead of having to select them one at a time.
  • Fix some GUI bugs in the Toggle page.

Changed files in this update

Windows ProSight Content Depot 1366801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link