Updates for version 1.0.5

1.Fixed a bug where mechanical enemies that don't ejaculate could have semen.
2.Enemy Value Adjustment - Improves attack behaviour, reduces attack power during Restraint and Insertion.
3.Increase Enemy Stamina - While in Restraint and Insertion, the enemy will receive a damage reduction buff.
4.New Mechanism - Enemy H-Behaviour in battle can be selected to continue or break.
5.Adjusted the use of words related to 'damage' and 'strength'.
Thank you for your support and encouragement!
Playmeow Games
Changed files in this update