Colony City 27λ update for 15 May 2024

Updates for version 1.0.5

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed a bug where mechanical enemies that don't ejaculate could have semen.
2.Enemy Value Adjustment - Improves attack behaviour, reduces attack power during Restraint and Insertion.
3.Increase Enemy Stamina - While in Restraint and Insertion, the enemy will receive a damage reduction buff.
4.New Mechanism - Enemy H-Behaviour in battle can be selected to continue or break.
5.Adjusted the use of words related to 'damage' and 'strength'.

Thank you for your support and encouragement!
Playmeow Games

Changed files in this update

