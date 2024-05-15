Updates for version 1.0.5

1.Fixed a bug where mechanical enemies that don't ejaculate could have semen.

2.Enemy Value Adjustment - Improves attack behaviour, reduces attack power during Restraint and Insertion.

3.Increase Enemy Stamina - While in Restraint and Insertion, the enemy will receive a damage reduction buff.

4.New Mechanism - Enemy H-Behaviour in battle can be selected to continue or break.

5.Adjusted the use of words related to 'damage' and 'strength'.

Thank you for your support and encouragement!

Playmeow Games