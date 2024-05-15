 Skip to content

Urban Warriors update for 15 May 2024

New Weapon & Enemy Attack Indicators

Share · View all patches · Build 14370695 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon - Rocket Launcher
  • Enemy Indicator on Head before Attack
  • David's Special Ground Punch - New VFX, Slower Projectile Speed
  • Terek's Special Ground Kick - New VFX
  • Combat Idle Poses in Character Select and Level Intro

