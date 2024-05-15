- New Weapon - Rocket Launcher
- Enemy Indicator on Head before Attack
- David's Special Ground Punch - New VFX, Slower Projectile Speed
- Terek's Special Ground Kick - New VFX
- Combat Idle Poses in Character Select and Level Intro
Urban Warriors update for 15 May 2024
New Weapon & Enemy Attack Indicators
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2853811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update