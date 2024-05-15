-fixed bug after buying all available patches in a wreck while using a controller
-fixed bug after selecting a second part of a color you already own(on the first time)
-fixed error that would sometimes happen when switching between a level and the map
-fixed bug with sabre not always hitting enemies
-fixed star validation when resetting in the mod shop
-fixed an enemy sometimes not attacking when it should
-adjusted costs of patches
-adjusted harmony rewards from harmonic shape combos
-increased some icons sizes
-missile can no longer be fired if there are no enemies in range
Star Salvager update for 15 May 2024
May 15 Update
-fixed bug after buying all available patches in a wreck while using a controller
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update