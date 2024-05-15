 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Salvager update for 15 May 2024

May 15 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14370628 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed bug after buying all available patches in a wreck while using a controller
-fixed bug after selecting a second part of a color you already own(on the first time)
-fixed error that would sometimes happen when switching between a level and the map
-fixed bug with sabre not always hitting enemies
-fixed star validation when resetting in the mod shop
-fixed an enemy sometimes not attacking when it should
-adjusted costs of patches
-adjusted harmony rewards from harmonic shape combos
-increased some icons sizes
-missile can no longer be fired if there are no enemies in range

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1563461
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1563463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link