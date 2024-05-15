May 15 Update

-fixed bug after buying all available patches in a wreck while using a controller

-fixed bug after selecting a second part of a color you already own(on the first time)

-fixed error that would sometimes happen when switching between a level and the map

-fixed bug with sabre not always hitting enemies

-fixed star validation when resetting in the mod shop

-fixed an enemy sometimes not attacking when it should

-adjusted costs of patches

-adjusted harmony rewards from harmonic shape combos

-increased some icons sizes

-missile can no longer be fired if there are no enemies in range