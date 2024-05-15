Patch Notes of May 15

Share · View all patches · Build 14370547 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commander:

We plan to start update maintenance on 15：00, May 15 (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to take 120 - 180 minutes.

*Please pay attention to the community and in-game rolling announcements for specific times.

After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game.

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss.

*Note: After the update is completed, we will send corresponding compensation for the stone fragments via in-game mail, to players who have completed the level before the <Blacktide Frontline> event issue (quantity of the stones dropped) was fixed. The data of the number of the level completed of these players is up to May 9, 10:00 a.m.

The following is the introduction of update contents:

【Skin Lottery Re-open】

<Ying's Weapon Skin Lottery Event Re-open>

Duration: after update ~ May, 28 2024, 12:00

Introduction: Consume <Emblem of Luck Essence> in the Lottery Event, commander has a chance to obtain Ying's exclusive Weapon Skin - <Jin Jiao & She Ying>, helmet skin - <Jade Dragon Crown> and other rich prizes.

【SP Hero Pool Re-open】

<Nirvana Ignis, Irida>

Duration: May 15, 2024 ~ June 5, 2024

【New Skin】

New Nirvana Ignis - Irida's skin: "Ukiyo Lycoris"

【Adjustments of Battle】

<Blackguards>

Elizabeth

DMG Boost effect of [Flaring Pain] status is calculated separate now. <Sanguine Level 2>: [Predator] status is last for 7.5 sec (from 5 sec) now. <Sanguine Level 4>: [Fiery Brambles] automatically choose the target with the lowest HP to releases. If this release kills the target, increase the duration of [Predator] status by 1.5 ses; if this release hit the Boss Target/Enemy Blackguard, increase the duration of [Predator] status by 1/0.5 sec. Through the above effects, the duration can be increased up to 15 sec.

<Gears>

Fixed the issue that gear [Zealotry] could not work correctly.

The gear [Stalwart] has been adjusted. The equipment effect now has a minimum trigger interval of 0.75 sec.

Fixed the issue that gear [Emblem of Cruelty] provided abnormal DMG Boost value under certain circumstances.

【Events】

The Summit

Event Rule

During the Event, Commander can obtain massive accumulative point reward after reaching certain Academy Cup point

The Event will have separate Leaderboard, Blacktide Medal and Exclusive Avatar will be offered as ranking reward

Expected Event Duration

2024-5-15 08:00 - 2024-5-21 12:00

Blaze the Trail

Event Rule

During the event period, every 1 FP commander consume will gain 1 event point, accumulate point to certain amount will gain stage reward, there will be 7 stage, up to 6 rounds

Single-server and Cross-server leaderboard will be set on this event

Expected Event Duration

2024-5-15 08:00 - 2024-6-13 12:00

Superior Supply Line

Event Rule

During the event, Commander can obtain massive reward by completing series of [Superior Supply Line] task, bonus reward will be given after finishing all tasks

There will be limited-time [Superior Supply Box] offered in Black Market

Expected Event Duration

2024-5-15 08:00 - 2024-5-21 12:00

The Sakura Season

Event Rule

During the Event, consume FP will have a chance to drop event coin: [Sakura Emblem]. [Sakura Emblem] can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Expected Event Duration

2024-5-15 08:00 - 2024-5-21 12:00

Heart of Summon

Event Rule

During the event period, every blackguard summon will give 1 point, accumulate points to obtain massive accumulative point reward

Expected Event Duration

2024-5-22 08:00 - 2024-5-28 12:00

【BUG Fixes and Other Optimization】

Optimized some localization issues

Optimized some combat performance

The number of Backpack slots has been optimized, it can be expanded to 2100 slots now.

Optimized the number of practice matches in <[Invitational]>, increased it to 20 times