 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

居家模拟器 update for 15 May 2024

2024.05.15 Patch Description

Share · View all patches · Build 14370447 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed the UI to enter the game, adding an option to enter the villa directly, which will be displayed when the player passes a teaching level.
  2. Modified part of the scene structure in the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2785971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link