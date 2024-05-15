1.85 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted!

Save the Fairies from the Sologro Bros!
Fairyland has been overtaken by tech bros, and they need your help!
- Help a new visitor in your village (once you’ve rescued all other villagers) and build them a comfy sanctuary
- Discover the Fairy Shop in your Guild and its portal to thrilling adventures
- New furniture, apparel, palettes, and spells can be purchased instantly with Dazzle from the Guild shop, or found as loot
- Bros bring new crops and puzzle modes for Harvest, and new pieces and attacks for Battle
Other features and bug fixes:
- Mixing, mining, and harvesting wizards will now look a little busier
- News won’t constantly show you things you already know
- Rooms in guest houses can be recolored
- Fix mixing the “Work Sink” ceramic item
- Fix “at most 0 players” tooltip
- Fix animal bodies showing up in mix if playing with a transmog’d wizard
Changed files in this update