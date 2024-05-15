 Skip to content

Puzzle Wizards update for 15 May 2024

1.85 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted!

1.85 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted!
15 May 2024

Save the Fairies from the Sologro Bros!

Fairyland has been overtaken by tech bros, and they need your help!

  • Help a new visitor in your village (once you’ve rescued all other villagers) and build them a comfy sanctuary
  • Discover the Fairy Shop in your Guild and its portal to thrilling adventures
  • New furniture, apparel, palettes, and spells can be purchased instantly with Dazzle from the Guild shop, or found as loot
  • Bros bring new crops and puzzle modes for Harvest, and new pieces and attacks for Battle

Other features and bug fixes:

  • Mixing, mining, and harvesting wizards will now look a little busier
  • News won’t constantly show you things you already know
  • Rooms in guest houses can be recolored
  • Fix mixing the “Work Sink” ceramic item
  • Fix “at most 0 players” tooltip
  • Fix animal bodies showing up in mix if playing with a transmog’d wizard

