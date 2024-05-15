1.85 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted!

Share · View all patches · Build 14370387 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 15:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Save the Fairies from the Sologro Bros!

Fairyland has been overtaken by tech bros, and they need your help!

Help a new visitor in your village (once you’ve rescued all other villagers) and build them a comfy sanctuary

Discover the Fairy Shop in your Guild and its portal to thrilling adventures

New furniture, apparel, palettes, and spells can be purchased instantly with Dazzle from the Guild shop, or found as loot

Bros bring new crops and puzzle modes for Harvest, and new pieces and attacks for Battle

Other features and bug fixes: