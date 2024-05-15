Version 0.75 is Now Available!

Hi there!
I've released a small game update that adds another scene - the morning after the events you are already familiar with (if you've completed the previous version). The update includes around 260 new renders and 7 new animations.
This scene also provides some hints on how the story will develop further. Please leave a comment on the news post to share your thoughts on the continuation and how you would prefer to receive updates in the future: as small episodes like this or waiting for the full version of the game with a complete story and all promised mechanics?
Thank you for paying attention to my game!
Changed files in this update