How to lose one's virginity update for 15 May 2024

Version 0.75 is Now Available!

Version 0.75 is Now Available!

15 May 2024

Hi there!

I've released a small game update that adds another scene - the morning after the events you are already familiar with (if you've completed the previous version). The update includes around 260 new renders and 7 new animations.

This scene also provides some hints on how the story will develop further. Please leave a comment on the news post to share your thoughts on the continuation and how you would prefer to receive updates in the future: as small episodes like this or waiting for the full version of the game with a complete story and all promised mechanics?

Thank you for paying attention to my game!

