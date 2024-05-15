Version 0.75 is Now Available!

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hi there!

I've released a small game update that adds another scene - the morning after the events you are already familiar with (if you've completed the previous version). The update includes around 260 new renders and 7 new animations.

This scene also provides some hints on how the story will develop further. Please leave a comment on the news post to share your thoughts on the continuation and how you would prefer to receive updates in the future: as small episodes like this or waiting for the full version of the game with a complete story and all promised mechanics?

Thank you for paying attention to my game!