Update Notes - 5/15

How is it going, folks? Here is an update for some in-game issues fixes. Thanks for your feedback and suggestions!

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the block between two rooms was not removed after defeating all enemies

Fixed the issue where after having all kinds of [Almighty Core], players can not automatically recycle [Almighty Core] via picking them up in [Boundless Dream] and [Endless Journey]

Fixed the issue where the slot of [Almighty Core] would be automatically equipped when discarding [Almighty Core]

Fixed the issue where [Matrix] might cause improper skill effect of [Lightning Blast]

Fixed the issue where the effect performance of [Dimension Portal] when summoning enemies was improper

Fixed the issue where the 30% copper would not be returned immediately after consuming in single-player mode when having [Premium Membership]

Fixed the issue where [Nona]'s weapon-holding action was lost under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the dropping place of ammo was improper when destroying weak points of [Gluttony] under certain circumstances

