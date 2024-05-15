-
Engine Optimizations to support New Map
Updated weather to reduce load on all maps
Changed Tango 2011 pistol name to "BBL Drizzy" since it is currently the weakest in the game. Upgraded Names remain the same.
Operator Ace's Simple Infinite Survival update for 15 May 2024
Preliminary Patch for New Map, Engine Optimizations.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update