Operator Ace's Simple Infinite Survival update for 15 May 2024

Preliminary Patch for New Map, Engine Optimizations.

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Engine Optimizations to support New Map

  • Updated weather to reduce load on all maps

  • Changed Tango 2011 pistol name to "BBL Drizzy" since it is currently the weakest in the game. Upgraded Names remain the same.

