We're going on an adventure!

We are finally there! We are happy to announce that "Ramas' Call: Twisted timing" is launching today!



Throughout the journey, many people will cross your path—sometimes by chance, sometimes by luck, and sometimes, destiny is testing your skills. Recognize each moment so you can wisely choose your best self!

Be brave and overcome challenges following your gut. Search for clues and secrets like a meticulous detective. Use your dreamer side, and make the world bigger with your imagination. Unleash your silver tongue to charm everyone around you. Or just combine all these roles to fully experience the adventure.

Be one of the first to try our adventure and uncover it's hidden challenges!

Have fun! To the adventure!

