SameShadow: Fernando's Journey update for 15 May 2024

It's been 3 months!

Share · View all patches · Build 14369782 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 02:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A little 3 Month Thank you Update was added.
Thank you for being part of my Game Dev Journey and part of Fernando's Journey.

Best,
GrandPaw Games

Changed files in this update

