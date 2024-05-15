1.3.1 Patch Notes

Hey all! New update here!
-Big Changes-
-Mini-
So in this update, I've added a new button for something called mini's.
They can help you with crowd control easily. You can have up to four
per hero. These will be explored in future updates.
-New Hero-
In this new update, I've added a new rifle-bearing hero Bernel.
This hero has it all. New abilities along with his own Minis as well.
Hop in the game to check him out!
-Controller Support-
In this update, I've added controller support! Soon to come will be controller prompts along with a new type of cursor. This will make it easier for every type of device that plays the game.
- New Enemy Types -
I've finally changed the enemy types for emerald and there will be more to come in the future!
These are the biggest changes for this update. There were so many others I cannot list here.
I hope you all have an amazing day!
- Alex :)
Changed files in this update