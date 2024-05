Version 240514.18.

This is a small patch to fix a lucrative, but annoying bug related to the Bonsai's entry in the journal. A ghost Bonsai plant would appear in your apartment after clicking on the Bonsai's image in the Journal. You are not able to interact with the ghost Bonsai. On the lucrative side, this ghost Bonsai would gout an endless fountain of coins at night. Both the ghost and the gout are fixed with this patch.