May 14th Patch

Tutorial Updated
- The tutorial now teaches how to hop in and out of the base. And why you want to do that.
- Various small bugs in the tutorial have now been fixed
Other Updates
- Autocannon Mech aim has been improved slightly, allowing firing of targets barely touching your aim cone.
- Tech and Equipment descriptions have been updated to be easier to read.
- Some equipment has been rebalanced.
- Screenshake has been updated slightly
- Quitting out now asks for confirmation to avoid accidental presses.
