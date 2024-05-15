 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mech Tech Playtest update for 15 May 2024

May 14th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14369396 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 02:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial Updated

  • The tutorial now teaches how to hop in and out of the base. And why you want to do that.
  • Various small bugs in the tutorial have now been fixed

Other Updates

  • Autocannon Mech aim has been improved slightly, allowing firing of targets barely touching your aim cone.
  • Tech and Equipment descriptions have been updated to be easier to read.
  • Some equipment has been rebalanced.
  • Screenshake has been updated slightly
  • Quitting out now asks for confirmation to avoid accidental presses.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2336952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link