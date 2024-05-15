Major Bug Patch!

Thank you to everyone who has downloaded and played Syke this week. We are a small indie team and are just overjoyed at the reception of our first title. We just want to thank everyone who has taken the time to leave reviews and alert us of the bugs they have come across! We have been hard at work fixing and adjusting things to make sure that your first time through Syke's warped world is the best one! A million thank yous from the IDM team <3

Adjustments/Changes

-Revised menus, especially the settings menu. It should save and apply settings appropriately now.

-Adjusted specific gravity volumes

-Adjusted School lighting

-Changed note interaction. Now upon clicking, no animation will play, the note will appear in front of the player for a closer look. Exiting out of the interaction has stayed the same.

-Adjusted general note settings (size, location, camera distance, etc.)

-Adjusted the location of some assets game wide.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed general lighting issues

-Fixed right mouse double click when exiting sculpture shadow puzzle

-Fixed chemistry beaker icons

-Fixed apartment chairs causing issues with gravity

-Fixed sound effects for the doors and elevator keypads

-Fixed issue where notes in library changed gravity when stepped on

-Fixed Library asset collision on certain ramps

-Fixed issue where interacting with a puzzle box whilst in a show inventory volume caused the inventory to permanently get stuck on screen

-Fixed a Library soft lock due to saving issue

-Fixed Library soft lock that was due to gravity volume placement on entrance to puzzle

-Fixed issue where endgame lock was hard to click

-Fixed bug where solved sounds would play on loading into forb if the puzzles were previously solved