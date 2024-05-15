Update Notes for 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14369298 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 02:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Bugfix: goalkeepers don't always retreat to their goal if they dribble the ball out too far.

Bugfix: World Renowned achievement doesn't always unlock when players appear to have a perfect Reputation.

Bugfix: power bar is shown for throw-ins when holding buttons for Cross or Shoot, even though players can't Cross or Shoot from throw-ins.

Bugfix: player can clip through one of the rocks on the beach.

Bugfix: replay GIFs render with black bars if game resolution is not 16:9.

Bugfix: memory isn't completely freed after matches finish, and eventually starts slowing the game down after a couple of hours.

Improvement: on-screen keyboard cursor wraps in horizontal direction.

If you run into any issues, bugs or crashes, please let me know in the Discord server, or email support@ruairidx.com.

Ruairi