Update Notes for 1.0.6

- Bugfix: goalkeepers don't always retreat to their goal if they dribble the ball out too far.
- Bugfix: World Renowned achievement doesn't always unlock when players appear to have a perfect Reputation.
- Bugfix: power bar is shown for throw-ins when holding buttons for Cross or Shoot, even though players can't Cross or Shoot from throw-ins.
- Bugfix: player can clip through one of the rocks on the beach.
- Bugfix: replay GIFs render with black bars if game resolution is not 16:9.
- Bugfix: memory isn't completely freed after matches finish, and eventually starts slowing the game down after a couple of hours.
- Improvement: on-screen keyboard cursor wraps in horizontal direction.
If you run into any issues, bugs or crashes, please let me know in the Discord server, or email support@ruairidx.com.
