Bang Average Football update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes for 1.0.6

15 May 2024

  • Bugfix: goalkeepers don't always retreat to their goal if they dribble the ball out too far.
  • Bugfix: World Renowned achievement doesn't always unlock when players appear to have a perfect Reputation.
  • Bugfix: power bar is shown for throw-ins when holding buttons for Cross or Shoot, even though players can't Cross or Shoot from throw-ins.
  • Bugfix: player can clip through one of the rocks on the beach.
  • Bugfix: replay GIFs render with black bars if game resolution is not 16:9.
  • Bugfix: memory isn't completely freed after matches finish, and eventually starts slowing the game down after a couple of hours.
  • Improvement: on-screen keyboard cursor wraps in horizontal direction.

