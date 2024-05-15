Version 0.53.0

The 75+ Rebalance has arrived! Hopefully these changes manage to address the majority of the pacing and just "not fun" issues people have had with this section of the game. Further tweaking can still happen from here, as no amount of testing can compare to live player feedback, but it should be much better feeling now.
Note that if your fighters feel underpowered upon loading, you will likely need to focus compute again due to the changes.
- 75+ Compute Damage, Durability and Efficiency made self multiplicative, new Spec Point system and initial costs reduced
- Capital part health scaling reduced in 75-80
- First tier of 75+ synth recipes changed to have 0 cost sooner and start with more on prestige
- New minor Battle Focus system added at sector 77
- Massive Warp Drive upgrade reduction to warp charge speed halved, warp essence gain upgrades changed to balance it out
- Overdrive charge time reduced to to allow faster charging early on, charge speed upgrades changed to balance it out
- Tons of scaling and upgrade adjustments to allow for more wiggle room in reaching reinforce checkpoints
- Reinforce upgrades tweaked a bit with some moved up to earlier reinforces
- Minor scaling adjustments around sector 21 and 51 which were a bit of a bottleneck
- New Void Lure module added to Tier 9
- Void Power Generation brought closer to Void Power Max in late game
- Advanced Resource Mastery (A tier 2 mastery) replaced with another Shard Link Mastery
- Veil piercer siphon upgrades changed and OD siphon moved to end and reduced
- Reset default setting for Include Siphon In Time Estimate to be off
- Capital ships now have 100% retrofit recuperation
- Loadout system revamped and changed to include Core and Crew if desired (Reactor possibly coming later)
- 6 more loadout slots available
- New AI QoL upgrade to re-arrange modules
- Core Damage Meter now tracks Hangar DPS
- Hovering capital part targets now show the actual amount of resources you will get instead of the base value
- Right clicking a capital part target now sets all hangars to target it
- Window size is now remember and set when launched, reset to default option on settings screen
- Automated hourly backups made more consistent
- Datacore buttons can now be shift/right clicked to add 10
- Base resources now display how long until you hit 0 (if applicable) on hover
- Fixed Overdrive auto tier next and auto next issues
- Fixed issue with reactor Auto Set VM to Income % getting you stuck on low reactor levels on load
- Bunch of other fixes, UI tweaks and minor balance tweaks
- New temporary redeemable code "ineedaipointsforloadouts"
Changed files in this update