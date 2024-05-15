May 14 2024 Update Notes

Hey all,
Here's what's been changed this update:
- Steam Cloud has been enabled for windows users
- Fixed the final boss pushing players under the map
- Fixed the final boss teleporting randomly while using a certain lengthy attack
- Fixed key rebind text to show properly on the prompts at the top of the screen
- Fixed the camera randomly jittering while the player is dashing
- Game will spawn a random 1h weapon if the player loads with no weapons equipped
- Fixed bug causing character customization to not apply to new characters beyond the first
- Added the ability to delete save files
- Fixed bug causing enemy to jump out of the map
- Enemy colliders now disable when they die, allowing the player to move through freely.
Changed files in this update