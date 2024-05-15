 Skip to content

Forest Of Tails: Arena update for 15 May 2024

May 14 2024 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14369008 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

Here's what's been changed this update:

  • Steam Cloud has been enabled for windows users
  • Fixed the final boss pushing players under the map
  • Fixed the final boss teleporting randomly while using a certain lengthy attack
  • Fixed key rebind text to show properly on the prompts at the top of the screen
  • Fixed the camera randomly jittering while the player is dashing
  • Game will spawn a random 1h weapon if the player loads with no weapons equipped
  • Fixed bug causing character customization to not apply to new characters beyond the first
  • Added the ability to delete save files
  • Fixed bug causing enemy to jump out of the map
  • Enemy colliders now disable when they die, allowing the player to move through freely.

