[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: 2024. 05. 15

<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (May 15th 00:00 - June 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Lioness
- Shadow Assassin
- The Great Explosion of Kounat Update Event In Progress (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Clear Another World dungeons to acquire [Kounat Magic Storage Box], up to 10 per day.
- Players can acquire one of the contents of [Kounat Magic Storage Box] depending on various rates.
- Clear weekly missions to acquire Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Another World Monster Card Box, GP Item Property Scroll and other various rewards.
- Another World Package Sale In Progress (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Another World Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3
- Single Property Scroll (Lv. 85) x2
- GP Item Property Scroll x12
- Another World Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3
- Seal Breaker Scroll x100
- Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5
- Another World Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3
- Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x25
- Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16) x25
- Reinfrocement Protection Scroll (+17) x3
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 43(Permanent Bans)
