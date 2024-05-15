 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GrandChase update for 15 May 2024

[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: 2024. 05. 15

Share · View all patches · Build 14368969 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 00:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Event>

  1. Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (May 15th 00:00 - June 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))
  • Lioness
  • Shadow Assassin
  1. The Great Explosion of Kounat Update Event In Progress (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
  • Clear Another World dungeons to acquire [Kounat Magic Storage Box], up to 10 per day.
  • Players can acquire one of the contents of [Kounat Magic Storage Box] depending on various rates.
  • Clear weekly missions to acquire Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Another World Monster Card Box, GP Item Property Scroll and other various rewards.
  1. Another World Package Sale In Progress (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
  1. Another World Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3
  • Single Property Scroll (Lv. 85) x2
  • GP Item Property Scroll x12
  1. Another World Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3
  • Seal Breaker Scroll x100
  • Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5
  1. Another World Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
  • Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3
  • Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x25
  • Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16) x25
  • Reinfrocement Protection Scroll (+17) x3

<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 43(Permanent Bans)

We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.

Changed depots in qa-version branch

View more data in app history for build 14368969
Windows savecancel Depot 985811
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link