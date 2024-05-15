[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: 2024. 05. 15

Share · View all patches · Build 14368969 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 00:39:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Event>

Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (May 15th 00:00 - June 4th 23:59 (UTC+0))



Lioness



Shadow Assassin

The Great Explosion of Kounat Update Event In Progress (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))

Clear Another World dungeons to acquire [Kounat Magic Storage Box], up to 10 per day.

Players can acquire one of the contents of [Kounat Magic Storage Box] depending on various rates.

Clear weekly missions to acquire Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Another World Monster Card Box, GP Item Property Scroll and other various rewards.

Another World Package Sale In Progress (May 8th After Maintenance - May 22nd Before Maintenance (UTC+0))



Another World Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Single Property Scroll (Lv. 85) x2

GP Item Property Scroll x12

Another World Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Seal Breaker Scroll x100

Advanced Rune Summon Chest x5

Another World Reinforcement Package (Purchase Limit: 3)

Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket x3

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15) x25

Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16) x25

Reinfrocement Protection Scroll (+17) x3

<Banned Players Notice>

Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 43(Permanent Bans)

We will strive to create the best experience possible.

Thank you.