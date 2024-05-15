Version 0.99.23

Hi everyone,
Here is another small fix.
- Silver belt and silver boots were generating wrong material names when salvaged making materials unusable.
- Individually repairing items in the repair shop was making wrong sound effect.
Changed files in this update