Terra Randoma update for 15 May 2024

Version 0.99.23

Hi everyone,
Here is another small fix.

  • Silver belt and silver boots were generating wrong material names when salvaged making materials unusable.
  • Individually repairing items in the repair shop was making wrong sound effect.

