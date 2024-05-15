V0.3.7.1 Patch Update

Hello! Hope your day is going well :)

First off, I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for purchasing Mystic Labyrinth. I'm a solo developer who has been working on the game since June of 2023. I have a full time job during the day, and I do work on Mystic Labyrinth in the evenings and weekends when I'm able. I've been so excited for the longest time to sell a video game. It's still hard for me to believe that this is happening. I wanted to put Mystic Labyrinth into Early Access so that I could start getting it into people's hands early on in development and incorporate feedback to make the game better.

Anywho, this is the first patch that I've done since launch. This update is V0.3.7.1. There's some quality of life stuff I wanted to put in for a time, but didn't get around to it. So for this update:

You now have the ability to manually resize the window size with the mouse. The game will generally scale up when the window is larger. Black bars will be added to the sides at the edges of the game screen to preserve the game's aspect ratio.

You can set the game to fullscreen.

You can remap controls for your game pad if you have one connected. I use a nintendo pro switch controller for testing but a ps4 controller has also been tested with. Hopefully in the future I'll have more controllers to test with just to be safe.

I've temporarily removed the fixed resolution options in the options menu. I was using these for testing before I implemented a solution to being able to resize the menu using the mouse cursor. I plan to put them back in in the next build with some common resolutions to make things easier if you want a specific resolution. It just didn't mesh exactly right in the code and I wanted to get this update out quickly, so I figured I would handle it next update.

That's it for now, it was just a small quality of life update. I'll be doing another update soon, but I expect the next one to be more focused on gameplay additions/improvements. I also plan to write a post in the near future about where I want Mystic Labyrinth to go from here. I've been thinking about making a roadmap for future content updates. I have an outline written out but I want to make a roadmap to make it compact and readable.

Until next time. Have a nice day!