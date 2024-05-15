 Skip to content

Blazing Sails update for 15 May 2024

Hotfix 3.0.6.9

15 May 2024

  • Fix missing controls
  • Fix spectator bug
  • Fix Cork not adding water to ships
  • Fix issues with the 'Add Random Damage' function not always working
  • Reduce the game size on disk by 66% which should also increase boot time
  • Fix visual issue where water seemingly wasn't entering the boat
  • Reduce the max hole size to 20
  • Fix the enemy ship markers being visible to everyone

