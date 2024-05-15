- Fix missing controls
- Fix spectator bug
- Fix Cork not adding water to ships
- Fix issues with the 'Add Random Damage' function not always working
- Reduce the game size on disk by 66% which should also increase boot time
- Fix visual issue where water seemingly wasn't entering the boat
- Reduce the max hole size to 20
- Fix the enemy ship markers being visible to everyone
Blazing Sails update for 15 May 2024
Hotfix 3.0.6.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
