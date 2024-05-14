 Skip to content

Psychroma Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Alpha build version 1.1

Psychroma Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Alpha build version 1.1

Build 14368423 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 00:09:21 UTC

  • Pause and main menu still not functional

  • The Hand in the Altar minigame is able to pick up all cards at once,
    and then can't put them back. To fix this, just exit the minigame an re-enter

  • there may still be placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations

  • There are some SFX still missing, specifically in the minigame scenes

  • There may be some physics issues with entering new rooms where the player
    will fall from a couple pixels above the spawnpoint in the room.

  • Half the CPU Log displayables are placeholder.
    If you see the CPU Log labeled "Haze", it's a placeholder asset.

  • There are still some missing sprites and sprite animations

  • There are some leftover hotspots that aren't interactible

Bug addressed:

  • Haze Memory Softlock
  • Bathroom Path Not Accessible To Altar
  • CPU Not Accessible: Haze Memory
  • Letter A Appearing Over Skyways
  • Softlock Sink Interaction

