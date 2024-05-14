Alpha build version 1.1

-
Pause and main menu still not functional
The Hand in the Altar minigame is able to pick up all cards at once,
and then can't put them back. To fix this, just exit the minigame an re-enter
there may still be placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations
There are some SFX still missing, specifically in the minigame scenes
There may be some physics issues with entering new rooms where the player
will fall from a couple pixels above the spawnpoint in the room.
Half the CPU Log displayables are placeholder.
If you see the CPU Log labeled "Haze", it's a placeholder asset.
There are still some missing sprites and sprite animations
There are some leftover hotspots that aren't interactible
Bug addressed:
- Haze Memory Softlock
- Bathroom Path Not Accessible To Altar
- CPU Not Accessible: Haze Memory
- Letter A Appearing Over Skyways
- Softlock Sink Interaction
Changed files in this update