Alpha build version 1.1

Pause and main menu still not functional

The Hand in the Altar minigame is able to pick up all cards at once,

and then can't put them back. To fix this, just exit the minigame an re-enter

there may still be placeholder DEV nodes across some conversations

There are some SFX still missing, specifically in the minigame scenes

There may be some physics issues with entering new rooms where the player

will fall from a couple pixels above the spawnpoint in the room.

Half the CPU Log displayables are placeholder.

If you see the CPU Log labeled "Haze", it's a placeholder asset.

There are still some missing sprites and sprite animations