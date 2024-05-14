 Skip to content

Little Kitty, Big City update for 14 May 2024

Hotfix 1.24.5.14_3530

Build 14368383 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 23:59:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed some nests sliding away from their spawn point to unreachable areas
fixed collision on some fixes in the target alley

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1177981
  • Loading history…
