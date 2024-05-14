fixed some nests sliding away from their spawn point to unreachable areas
fixed collision on some fixes in the target alley
Little Kitty, Big City update for 14 May 2024
Hotfix 1.24.5.14_3530
Patchnotes via Steam Community
