Patch notes: V 0.2.19.148

Build 14368342 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Fixed bug of blur on the video surveillance screen.

Fixed bug in the boron dosing pump, which did not allow it to be stopped when entering 0 (zero) as the quantity.

Fixed bug in the boron dosing pump, where it did not reach the required speed in some values.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

