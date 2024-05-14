 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forward Line update for 14 May 2024

Update 24

Share · View all patches · Build 14368274 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 23:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: BravoDeltaOscarGoosepimple

Fixed a couple of bugs, including a replay crash. Replays have been tough for me, so there might be more problems with it but one of the bugs is fixed.

Changed files in this update

Forward Line Content Depot 870261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link