(Zone) Lasers are buffed
(Zone) Added ability for projectiles to have different colored holes in walls
(Zone) Added null pointer check in Steam code
(Zone/Server) Added Repulsor Grenade
SpecFreq Playtest update for 14 May 2024
Version b.16 Repulsor Grenade (5/14/2024)
(Zone) Lasers are buffed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update