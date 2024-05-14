 Skip to content

SpecFreq Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Version b.16 Repulsor Grenade (5/14/2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14368131 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Zone) Lasers are buffed
(Zone) Added ability for projectiles to have different colored holes in walls
(Zone) Added null pointer check in Steam code
(Zone/Server) Added Repulsor Grenade

