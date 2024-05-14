Version 1.02 Changelist

Added "Vehicle Controls" option to remap vehicle control layouts (affects all vehicles when gameplay begins)

Added a new vehicle, revised objectives, and modified layout of mission 3-5

Added a mostly new vehicle and modified layout of mission 6-1

Minor tweaks to a couple other vehicles

Added "Allow Gamepad" option (enabled by default) so you can disable a gamepad/etc without having to unplug it

Made it harder for gamepads to take over menu inputs on accident

Swapped weather for mission BnD 7-1 and 7-2 to correspond so the voice lines make sense

Show bonus missions on map if all biome missions have been unlocked (regardless of star count)

Ignore invisible islands when creating gamepad selection list

Fixed pinetrees looking insane in the wind (mission 4-2, etc)

Fixed Obsidian Flats checkpoints

[Added a couple cheat codes]