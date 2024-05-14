 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 14 May 2024

Version 1.02 Changelist

Version 1.02 Changelist

Last edited 14 May 2024

Added "Vehicle Controls" option to remap vehicle control layouts (affects all vehicles when gameplay begins)
Added a new vehicle, revised objectives, and modified layout of mission 3-5
Added a mostly new vehicle and modified layout of mission 6-1
Minor tweaks to a couple other vehicles
Added "Allow Gamepad" option (enabled by default) so you can disable a gamepad/etc without having to unplug it
Made it harder for gamepads to take over menu inputs on accident
Swapped weather for mission BnD 7-1 and 7-2 to correspond so the voice lines make sense
Show bonus missions on map if all biome missions have been unlocked (regardless of star count)
Ignore invisible islands when creating gamepad selection list
Fixed pinetrees looking insane in the wind (mission 4-2, etc)
Fixed Obsidian Flats checkpoints
[Added a couple cheat codes]

