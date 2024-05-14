• Fixed issue of app failing to launch on some devices
• Increased in-game performance
• Fixed crashing issue of app when going to home screen on some devices
• Added option to change difficulty after starting the game
Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 update for 14 May 2024
May 14 Update
• Fixed issue of app failing to launch on some devices
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update