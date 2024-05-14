 Skip to content

Aurora Hills: Chapter 1 update for 14 May 2024

May 14 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14368047 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 00:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed issue of app failing to launch on some devices
• Increased in-game performance
• Fixed crashing issue of app when going to home screen on some devices
• Added option to change difficulty after starting the game

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2762232
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2762233
  • Loading history…
