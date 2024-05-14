 Skip to content

Native Hunter update for 14 May 2024

Change log: Version 1.1.8

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where picking up furnace or campfire duplicates wood resources.

Implementations:

  • Added powers to the game.
  • Added God Mode to the "Admin Menu".
  • Added new NPCs to the village.
  • Implemented animations and sounds when NPCs are hungry or sick.
  • Introduced management of villages through food and medicine, enabling resource exchange with villages.

We want to express our sincere gratitude for the incredible dedication and ongoing support from the entire community. You are truly inspiring and essential to the success of this project. Thank you for your commitment and collaboration!

