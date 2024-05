Share · View all patches · Build 14367944 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy

A new patch is up for No More Heroes. Here's what's new:

Your selection of the “Button Prompt Type” in the Configuration Tool will now reflect properly in the game.

If you encounter any issues with No More Heroes, please email support@xseedgames.com with details.

