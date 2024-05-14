Version 0.86.5 Hotfix (BETA)

Share · View all patches · Build 14367898 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 23:39:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone !

We're excited to announce the release of Hotfix Version 0.86.5, now available on the Beta branch for Windows users. This update introduces several enhancements and fixes to improve your gameplay experience.

Please note that this version is currently available for Windows only and only on BETA branch. Mac users, stay tuned — the update will be available for you in a few days.

We encourage you to download the update, try out the new features, and continue providing your valuable feedback to help us refine the game further :)

Thank you for the support, feedback and criticism !

Full Changelog

[ADD] Approval rating to track demands and overall progress

[ADD] IGO Objectives, Pandemic, and War casualties static notification to help players track progress

[ADD] Wars now have a peace pressure attribute

[ADD] As an observer, the player can initiate multiple diplomatic actions in war

[CHANGE] On IGO creation, the list of countries will now show only eligible countries (that will join the new IGO)

[CHANGE] Modified laws & policies effects to be more realistic

[CHANGE] Making election promises now requires a political score (in case political simulation is on)

[CHANGE] AI will no longer declare rivalry on much stronger countries

[CHANGE] Small tweaks to AI diplomatic behavior

[CHANGE] Add GDP constraints to loan and trade deals to prevent negative GDP calculation

[CHANGE] Adjustments to IGO voting process to increase the possibility of favor in the case of identical government

[CHANGE] Adjust media deployment & energy facilities' building time to take less time

[MAP] Divide multiple provinces into multiple regions (Germany, Turkey, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Canada)

[MAP] Delete many tiny islands regions

[FIX] Steam integration

[FIX] Issue where dismantling facilities would build more

[FIX] Policies cannot be changed

[FIX] Voting notification will always show passed

[FIX] Cannot attach land units to navy

[FIX] Notification will show build when dismantling facilities

[FIX] Issue where save game will get stuck at 37% when loading new IGOs or custom flags

[FIX] UI issues in the world news section

[FIX] Newly designed units cannot be manufactured

[FIX] Issue where facilities will increase significantly after annexation

[FIX] Instance where saving a game will cause a corrupted file

[FIX] All provinces and regions will have the same amount of population

[FIX] Unit prices can reach extremely high prices after design

[FIX] Provinces' devastation rate won't be updated when bombing their cities

[FIX] Cannot recruit personnel with countries that start with 0 personnel

[FIX] Missing workers in multiple energy facilities

[FIX] Invited countries won't join IGO when creating new IGO

[FIX] Other gameplay fixes

How to Join the Beta:

To dive into the beta, simply right-click the game in your Steam library, select 'Properties', hit the 'Betas' tab, and choose the public beta option from the dropdown menu.

