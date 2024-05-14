 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 14 May 2024

Hotfix 0.26.1b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14367835 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 22:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Projectile trails for Railguns and missiles will now render regardless of zoom level for better visibility.
  • Bugfix: Weapon target indicators still wouldn't render in some situations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link